AAP leaders behind water crisis: BJP MP Bidhuri

He said that the govt’s failure to clean major water plants like Wazirabad and Sonia Vihar since 2015 amounted to criminal negligence.

Published: 14th March 2023 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Bidhuri

BJP MP from South Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri during an election campaign.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday attacked the AAP-led Delhi government over the issue of water supply across the city. BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri said that due to criminal negligence by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the people were suffering from water shortages as well as the supply of contaminated water by the Delhi Jal Board, which led to anger among the citizens.

Despite Delhi getting its full quota of water from Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, several areas of southeast and southwest Delhi including posh colonies like Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, Greater Kailash, and Malviya Nagar were facing acute shortages of water even as the summer is setting in, he claimed. 

He alleged that the absence of a distribution plan by the government is one of the key reasons behind this problem. He said that the government’s failure to clean major water plants like Wazirabad and Sonia Vihar since 2015 amounted to criminal negligence for which Arvind Kejriwal, and Satyendar Jain, among others, must be booked for criminal negligence.

He said that it was a matter of regret that the Wazirabad water reservoir which has a capacity of 250 million gallons, is filled with 93 per cent silt and can hold only 16 million gallons of water which is insufficient for Delhi and the biggest reason behind the water crisis.

