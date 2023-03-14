Delhi High Court directs AIIMS to furnish ex-PFI chief’s MRI reports

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Medical Superintendent of All India Institute of Medical Sciences to file MRI reports of former Popular Front of India Chairman Erappungal Abubacker, who has sought interim bail on medical grounds.

A division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh was hearing the plea of 70-year-old Abubacker, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency during the Central agency’s raids on the now-banned organisation. The plea stated that the applicant suffers from a variety of serious and rare medical conditions.

During the course of the hearing, NIA said a medical report of the Tihar Jail was submitted in the morning. The court, however, said no such report was on record.

“You’ll have to place it on record. We’ll assume that the report says you’re alright! This house arrest we are not permitting,” the court said. Advocate Adit Pujari, representing Abubacker then contended that it is a one-page medical report consisting of all the medications being given to his client.

Further, the court ordered that at the request of Pujari, Medical Superintendent of AIIMS is directed to file MRI reports conducted on January 29, on or before the next date of hearing and posted the matter for April 6. Last month, the High Court asked Tihar Jail Superintendent to ensure efficacious medical treatment on a regular basis to Abubacker.

