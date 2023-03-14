Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC allows 16-year-old to terminate pregnancy

As per the medical report dated February 24, it was stated that the minor was 22-week pregnant and she was fit to continue with pregnancy or for termination of pregnancy.

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has allowed a 16-year-old sexual assault survivor to terminate her pregnancy and also okayed the superintendent of her custody home, Nirmal Chhaya, to sign the consent form. The girl’s father, who had previously given his consent for medical pregnancy termination, was not available later.

As per the medical report dated February 24, it was stated that the minor was 22 weeks pregnant and she was fit to continue with the pregnancy or for termination of pregnancy. The court is duty-bound to see the best interest of the survivor and at this age, she cannot be burdened with the agony of bearing the child merely because her father who had earlier given consent is not coming forward to sign it, which is only a formality, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma noted.

Allowing her to give birth and raise a child, knowing that she herself is in her adolescent age and mentally and physically unprepared, would be totally inappropriate and improper, the court said. It would be leading her to trauma and miseries in all manners, the court added. The court took note of the fact that only two-three days were left to complete 24 weeks of pregnancy while permitting the termination.

