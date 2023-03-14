Home Cities Delhi

Satish Kaushik death case: Saanvi Malu cries foul after being asked to join probe

Responding to the notice, Saani wrote a letter to the police commissioner alleging that the same Investigative Officer destroyed crucial evidence in her sexual assault case that was lodged by her.

Veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik (Photo | PTI)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Saanvi Malu, the estranged second wife of Vikas Malu, the owner of a farmhouse where Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik died, was summoned by a Delhi Police official after she accused her husband of poisoning the actor in a complaint sent to the city police chief.

However, Saanvi, again wrote to the police commissioner Sanjay Arora and refused to join the probe, alleging that the Investigative Officer appointed in the death case, who summoned her for questioning, is “tainted and corrupt”.

Police inspector Vijay Singh on March 12 issued a notice asking Saanvi to join the investigation. “There is reasonable ground to examine you to ascertain facts and circumstances in relation to the enquiry in the complaint. Therefore, you are requested to join the enquiry before the undersigned on March 13 at your home or any other place convenient to you,” the notice read.

Responding to the notice, Saani wrote a letter to the police commissioner alleging that the same Investigative Officer destroyed crucial evidence in her sexual assault case that was lodged by her last year.

As per the FIR, a copy of which was exclusively accessed by this newspaper, the woman was allegedly raped and assaulted by her husband as well as her stepson. Based on a complaint, the police registered an FIR under the relevant sections of the IPC. 

“Inspector Vijay Singh is totally hand in gloves with the accused Vikas Malu and his associates and the same can be verified from the fact that on November 22, 2022 when the police raided ‘Malu farms’ at Pushpanjali, all the accused were there at the farmhouse, but the inspector deliberately provided them with free passage to flee from the scene of the crime, instead of arresting them,” the letter read.

She said a local court passed various orders pin-pointing the lackadaisical and unfair investigation being conducted by the inspector but no action was taken against him.

“It is, therefore, requested that the inquiry into the death of Lt. Sh. Satish Kaushik is conducted by an officer of the ranks of Inspector or ACP, not connected with Kapashera Police Station in the interest of justice,” she said. Saanvi has claimed that Vikas killed Kaushik over a monetary dispute. 

