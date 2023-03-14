Home Cities Delhi

MCD chief in dock over stray dogs killing minor boys

The child rights body has instructed the civic body’s chief to physically appear before it with an action taken report on the matter.

Published: 14th March 2023

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has summoned Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner Gyanesh Bharti over the death of two minor siblings who were reportedly mauled to death by stray dogs in south Delhi recently.

The child rights body has instructed the civic body’s chief to physically appear before it with an action taken report on the matter. The NCPCR said that it has taken a suo moto cognizance of the incident where two brothers, aged 7 and 5, were allegedly attacked by stray dogs in a span of two days, and later succumbed to their injuries.

On Friday, around 5 pm, a police team found a boy’s body in the forest with multiple injuries that were prima facie caused by animal bites, and on Sunday, around 8 am, the other boy died under similar circumstances, the police said.

 “….In view of the sensitivity of the matter and in pursuance of the above functions and powers u/s. 13 & 14 of the CPCR Act, 2005 the Commission consider it appropriate to issue summons to your good offices to physically appear before the Commission on 17th March 2023, along with an Action Taken Report of the matter (sic),” the summon notice instructed.

The authority also warned the MCD commissioner that non-appearance would invite consequences.
“Take notice that if you fail to comply with this Order without lawful excuse, you will be subjected to the consequences of the non-attendance as provided in Rule 10 and Rule 12 of Order XVI of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 (sic),” it said.

Meanwhile, officials said that after the incident, the Delhi Police has written to the civic body to act against the menace of stray dogs. They also said that the MCD carried out a drive on Sunday afternoon and picked up 8-9 dogs from the area where the incident took place.

