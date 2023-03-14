Home Cities Delhi

President okays 66 per cent hike in legislators’ salary, benefits

With the hike in salary, the MLA will draw Rs 90,000 per month which will be Rs 36,000 more than their previous drawn salary.

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Legislators in Delhi will now get a raise in salary and benefits of over 66 per cent. The government sent a proposal in this regard which was approved by the President clearing the way for increased salaries to the lawmakers of the city. 

The announcement to this effect was made by the government in a notification. The Delhi Assembly, in July last year, passed bills pertaining to the hike in pay for the MLAs claiming that they were the lowest-paid lawmakers in the country.

With the hike in salary, the MLA will draw Rs 90,000 per month which will be Rs 36,000 more than their previous drawn salary.  According to the notification, the monthly basic salary has been increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000. Their constituency allowance has been raised from Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000, while the conveyance allowance has been hiked from Rs  6,000 to Rs 10,000. The telephone allowance has been hiked from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000, while the secretariat allowance has been raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

The notification added that the overall pay of the ministers, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, the chief whip, and the leader of the opposition has been increased from Rs 72,000 to Rs 1.70 lakh per month. Their monthly basic salary has been raised from the current Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000. Additionally, constituency allowance has been increased from Rs 18,000 to Rs 30,000, sumptuary allowance from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000 and a daily allowance of Rs 1,500 from the existing Rs 1,000.

They will also get secretariat assistance of Rs 25,000. The MLAs will get reimbursement of annual travel with family up to Rs 1 lakh which was earlier Rs 50,000. Rent-free furnished accommodation of Rs 20,000 per month, free use of a car with driver or monthly Rs 10,000 as conveyance allowance (earlier Rs 2,000), and free medical treatment.

MLAs were lowest-paid in country, says Assembly
