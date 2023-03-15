Costly 'development': HC tells 'slum dwellers' on Yamuna floodplains to vacate or face demolition  

By PTI

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed "slum dwellers" on the Yamuna floodplains here to vacate their jhuggis within three days failing which they will have to pay Rs 50,000 each to the DUSIB (Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board) and the DDA (Delhi Development Authority) shall proceed with the demolition.

The court passed the order after being informed that a committee headed by the lieutenant governor has issued directions to clean river Yamuna in view of the January 9 directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) which took note of the pollution level.

"Strict action may be permitted to be taken by police-- the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) concerned of the area will render all support during the said action," the court said dismissing a plea by the residents.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which has been tasked with the demolition of jhuggis, told Justice Prathiba M Singh that the NGT had revived the matter pertaining to pollution of the Yamuna, pursuant to which a high-level committee on January 27 passed directions to take immediate steps to control pollution of the river and remove encroachments there.

Advocate Prabhsahay Kaur, appearing for the DDA, submitted that the residents had come back to the same place twice after the removal of encroachments.

Taking note of the submission of the counsel for DDA, the judge asked the counsel representing the residents, "You are occupying river Yamuna. Do you know how much damage is being caused to it?"

The court was hearing a plea by residents of Moolchand basti located on the Yamuna floodplains at Bela Estate, Rajghat claiming the DDA and Delhi Police officials visited them in August 2022 and threatened them to vacate their jhuggis which will otherwise be demolished.

The DDA's counsel told the court the residents had also filed a contempt petition but no contempt case had been made out against the authorities.

She submitted the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) said in an affidavit that the residents were not entitled to rehabilitation as their 'basti' did not figure in its notified list.

The court directed the DDA to proceed with the demolition after three days and said that no further indulgence will be shown to the petitioners or their families.

It also disposed of the contempt plea observing that no contempt was made out and said "You cannot use contempt proceedings to threaten officials."

The court said the residents had concealed certain material facts, as recorded in its order of August 17, 2022, regarding earlier litigations challenging eviction by their fathers and grandfathers which had attained finality till the Supreme Court.

When the matter was listed on January 13, the court had stayed the proposed demolition considering the harsh winter.



Delhi LG on Yamuna riverfront "development"

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday said the Yamuna riverfront at Millennium Depot here will be developed on the lines of the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad within a span of four to five years.

"There are plans to develop a riverfront in Delhi. But it will take time, say another four to five years. We have identified a site near Millennium Depot which will be developed as per norms," Saxena said.

Talking about the project, he said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will draw up plans and maps for the riverfront development. The plan is at an initial stage at the moment.

"The length of the stretch will be finalised once the plans are drawn. The DDA, being the land-owning agency, will take up the project," he added.

An official, requesting anonymity, said that they have started drawing a concept plan and landscape plan on the riverfront project.

"It will be a massive project and is currently at a nascent stage. We have got the Millennium Depot land and have started drawing up the plan. Development like this takes time and a lot of analysis," he said.

Explaining the roadmap for the project, he said that scientific consultations will be held to ascertain the kind of grass and plants that can be planted there.

"There are NGT orders too that there cannot be a constructed riverfront in Delhi. So we will have to hold scientific consultations with experts on how to redevelop the area ecologically. There is a bund near the Millennium Depot, so that is a hurdle. We will have to work around it and see if we can remove that barrier. The river swells in monsoons so we have to address that issue as well," he said.





The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed "slum dwellers" on the Yamuna floodplains here to vacate their jhuggis within three days failing which they will have to pay Rs 50,000 each to the DUSIB (Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board) and the DDA (Delhi Development Authority) shall proceed with the demolition. The court passed the order after being informed that a committee headed by the lieutenant governor has issued directions to clean river Yamuna in view of the January 9 directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) which took note of the pollution level. "Strict action may be permitted to be taken by police-- the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) concerned of the area will render all support during the said action," the court said dismissing a plea by the residents.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which has been tasked with the demolition of jhuggis, told Justice Prathiba M Singh that the NGT had revived the matter pertaining to pollution of the Yamuna, pursuant to which a high-level committee on January 27 passed directions to take immediate steps to control pollution of the river and remove encroachments there. Advocate Prabhsahay Kaur, appearing for the DDA, submitted that the residents had come back to the same place twice after the removal of encroachments. Taking note of the submission of the counsel for DDA, the judge asked the counsel representing the residents, "You are occupying river Yamuna. Do you know how much damage is being caused to it?" The court was hearing a plea by residents of Moolchand basti located on the Yamuna floodplains at Bela Estate, Rajghat claiming the DDA and Delhi Police officials visited them in August 2022 and threatened them to vacate their jhuggis which will otherwise be demolished. The DDA's counsel told the court the residents had also filed a contempt petition but no contempt case had been made out against the authorities. She submitted the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) said in an affidavit that the residents were not entitled to rehabilitation as their 'basti' did not figure in its notified list. The court directed the DDA to proceed with the demolition after three days and said that no further indulgence will be shown to the petitioners or their families. It also disposed of the contempt plea observing that no contempt was made out and said "You cannot use contempt proceedings to threaten officials." The court said the residents had concealed certain material facts, as recorded in its order of August 17, 2022, regarding earlier litigations challenging eviction by their fathers and grandfathers which had attained finality till the Supreme Court. When the matter was listed on January 13, the court had stayed the proposed demolition considering the harsh winter. Delhi LG on Yamuna riverfront "development" Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday said the Yamuna riverfront at Millennium Depot here will be developed on the lines of the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad within a span of four to five years. "There are plans to develop a riverfront in Delhi. But it will take time, say another four to five years. We have identified a site near Millennium Depot which will be developed as per norms," Saxena said. Talking about the project, he said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will draw up plans and maps for the riverfront development. The plan is at an initial stage at the moment. "The length of the stretch will be finalised once the plans are drawn. The DDA, being the land-owning agency, will take up the project," he added. An official, requesting anonymity, said that they have started drawing a concept plan and landscape plan on the riverfront project. "It will be a massive project and is currently at a nascent stage. We have got the Millennium Depot land and have started drawing up the plan. Development like this takes time and a lot of analysis," he said. Explaining the roadmap for the project, he said that scientific consultations will be held to ascertain the kind of grass and plants that can be planted there. "There are NGT orders too that there cannot be a constructed riverfront in Delhi. So we will have to hold scientific consultations with experts on how to redevelop the area ecologically. There is a bund near the Millennium Depot, so that is a hurdle. We will have to work around it and see if we can remove that barrier. The river swells in monsoons so we have to address that issue as well," he said.