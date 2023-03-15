Dark knight

Home Cities Delhi

By PRAVEEN RAJA
Express News Service

The motorcycle is equipped with the same Thunderstroke 116ci engine as its siblings in the Chief line-up, but it comes with a number of performance-oriented parts and more aggressive styling features. The Sport Chief features an upside-down 43 mm KYB front fork, which is exclusive to this model. 

The twin Fox shock absorbers on the Sport Chief are remotely adjustable for compression and rebound and are available as an option for other Chief models. These units provide the Sport Chief with 25mm of extra travel and a total of 100mm of travel, as opposed to 75mm on the other Chief models. Additionally, the bike features twin radially mounted Brembo monoblock calipers at the front, which is different from the axially mounted units found on the other Chief bikes.

The Sport Chief has a more aggressive styling than its counterparts, with a small visor atop the front bikini fairing, taller handlebars set on higher 6-inch risers, and blacked-out bodywork. It has a very accessible seat height of 686mm.

The Sport Chief shares the same features as the other Chief models, such as a 15.1-litre fuel tank, three riding modes (Sport, Tour, and Standard), 19-/16-inch wheels (front/rear) with Pirelli Night Dragon 
tyres, and fully fuelled weight of 311kg. Its air-cooled, 1,890cc V-Twin engine produces a peak torque figure of 162Nm at just 3,200rpm and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

In terms of pricing, the Sport Chief is positioned above the Chief Dark Horse. In India, the Chief Dark Horse has priced at Rs 22 lakh, and the Sport Chief is expected to be priced at roughly a lakh more when it is launched there. 

Expected price: Rs 23-25 lakh

