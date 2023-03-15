 Delhi: AAP councillor ‘assaults’ man for live streaming video of 'sick cow' in area

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by MCD councillor Nikhil Chaprana and others in southeast Delhi’s Jaitpur following which a case has been registered, police said on Tuesday.

An immediate reaction was not available from Chaprana. Jaitpur resident Dheeraj Kumar claimed that he was assaulted by the accused after he live-streamed a video about a sick cow and alleged that the AAP councillor was not taking any action to remove it from the area.

In his complaint, Kumar alleged that Vishal, a man associated with Chaprana, took him to the councillor’s office on the pretext of helping him register a complaint. At the office, he was allegedly assaulted by four people, including Chaprana.

