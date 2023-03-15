Delhi-Gurgaon road commuters caught in massive jams as roads shut for routine repair

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Massive traffic snarls are being reported on the Delhi-Gurgaon road and near Chirag Delhi flyover after the roads were shut down for repairs. The police issued a traffic advisory on diversions in connection with the 90-day closure of a section of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) between Rangpuri and Rajokari from Tuesday.

According to the advisory, the National Highways Authority of India is constructing the Dwarka Expressway under the Bharat Mala Project from Dwarka Link Road near Shiv Murti on the National Highway (NH)-48.

Under this project, two underpasses and an elevated section will be constructed on NH-48. To execute the work, both carriageways of NH-48 between Rangpuri and Rajokari will be closed, it stated. Those going towards Dwarka, Kapashera and Najafgarh may travel via Palam Road from Gurgaon Road flyover, it read.

However, the closure of the carriageway led to severe traffic jams forcing several commuters to share updates on the traffic situation on social media. The police took to Twitter to inform that traffic got affected from Dhaula Kuan towards Rajokari. “Movement of traffic is slow in the carriageway from Dhaula Kuan towards Rajokari due to traffic diversions along NH-48. Presently, it is taking 37 minutes to commute through this stretch,” it tweeted.

Police said it received several calls on its helpline about heavy traffic. Meanwhile, heavy traffic congestion is being reported in parts of south Delhi after the partial closure of the Chirag Delhi flyover on the Outer Ring Road for repairs.

The Delhi Police said they received several calls on their helpline about heavy traffic in Chirag Delhi between 8 am and 10.30 am, even as a number of commuters shared updates on the snarl on their Twitter handles. The repair of flyover began on Sunday and the work on each carriageway will take 25 days. One carriageway will be closed for traffic while the other will remain operational.

