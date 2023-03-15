Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court sets deadline for public toilets for transgenders

The court said the status report of the NDMC  also indicated the existence of ‘paperwork’ but the ‘ground reality is that nothing has been done' and granted a final opportunity.

Delhi High court

Delhi High court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday set a deadline of eight weeks for the construction of public toilets for transgender people in the national capital and warned it will order the personal appearance of the top officials concerned with the Delhi government and the NDMC in case of non-compliance.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma noted that as per the status report filed by the city government, while the process of construction was stated to be underway, no public toilets have been built for the transgender population. 

“Status report has been filed informing this court that the State has taken appropriate action keeping in view the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act in the matter of construction of public toilets for transgender persons. However, the status report reveals that toilets have not been constructed at all,” observed the bench, also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad.

The court granted time to the government to ensure toilets are constructed as expeditiously as possible within eight weeks and sought a fresh status report. The court said the status report of the New Delhi Municipal Council also indicated the existence of ‘paperwork’ but the ‘ground reality is that 
nothing has been done' and granted a final opportunity to the council for the construction of toilets for transgender persons. 

“Feasibility report does not mean that toilet has been constructed and therefore 8 weeks’ time is granted by way of last indulgence to NDMC also to ensure that toilet is in place before the next date of hearing, failing which this court shall be directing the personal appearance of chairman of NDMC,” it said. 

