Don’t appoint Delhi University faculty without our approval: AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP government has again urged Delhi University not to conduct any interviews for appointing faculty in government-funded colleges without the formation of governing bodies. A delegation of AAP’s teachers’ organisation met Delhi Education Minister Atishi and apprised her about the “delay” in the formation of governing bodies in 28 government-funded colleges by of DU Vice Chancellor, officials said.

“The teachers informed the education minister that this politically motivated step is impacting the administrative functioning of the colleges severely,” said officials. “The government wants that there should not be any interviews in these 28 colleges without the formation of their governing body, because the Delhi government intends to create a system that will give priority to the absorption of existing ad-hoc teachers,” they said.

The president of the association, Professor Aditya Narayan Mishra, said that the appointment of any employee at government-funded colleges in the absence of a governing body is illegal.

NEW DELHI: AAP government has again urged Delhi University not to conduct any interviews for appointing faculty in government-funded colleges without the formation of governing bodies. A delegation of AAP’s teachers’ organisation met Delhi Education Minister Atishi and apprised her about the “delay” in the formation of governing bodies in 28 government-funded colleges by of DU Vice Chancellor, officials said. “The teachers informed the education minister that this politically motivated step is impacting the administrative functioning of the colleges severely,” said officials. “The government wants that there should not be any interviews in these 28 colleges without the formation of their governing body, because the Delhi government intends to create a system that will give priority to the absorption of existing ad-hoc teachers,” they said. The president of the association, Professor Aditya Narayan Mishra, said that the appointment of any employee at government-funded colleges in the absence of a governing body is illegal.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });