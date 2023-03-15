Home Cities Delhi

Don’t appoint Delhi University faculty without our approval: AAP

The president of the association, Professor Aditya Narayan Mishra, said that the appointment of any employee at government-funded colleges in the absence of a governing body is illegal.

Published: 15th March 2023 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University. ( File Photo)

Delhi University. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP government has again urged Delhi University not to conduct any interviews for appointing faculty in government-funded colleges without the formation of governing bodies. A delegation of AAP’s teachers’ organisation met Delhi Education Minister Atishi and apprised her about the “delay” in the formation of governing bodies in 28 government-funded colleges by of DU Vice Chancellor, officials said.

“The teachers informed the education minister that this politically motivated step is impacting the administrative functioning of the colleges severely,” said officials. “The government wants that there should not be any interviews in these 28 colleges without the formation of their governing body, because the Delhi government intends to create a system that will give priority to the absorption of existing ad-hoc teachers,” they said.

The president of the association, Professor Aditya Narayan Mishra, said that the appointment of any employee at government-funded colleges in the absence of a governing body is illegal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University AAP Delhi University faculty
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp