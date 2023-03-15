Home Cities Delhi

Education sector ‘revolutionised’ by AAP government over eight years: Delhi Minister Atishi

Ambedkar Schools of Specialized Excellence, receiving nearly 1 lakh applications for 4,600 seats, is proof that the government is providing quality education to children, Atishi added.

Published: 15th March 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

AAP member Atishi

AAP MLA Atishi (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Training programmes for teachers along with infrastructure development have played a pivotal role in Delhi’s “education revolution”, said Education Minister Atishi on Tuesday.

“In the last 8 years, Delhi’s education system has undergone a massive transformation that has reinstated the belief of the people in the public education system,” she said while delivering the keynote address at the conference ‘Stories of Change - Changing Behaviours, Transforming Education Systems’.

The conference was organised by SCERT Delhi and the Centre for Intrinsic Motivation at the India Habitat Centre.  She said, “Before 2015, people thought that the condition of government schools can never be improved and quality education is only provided in private schools. But in the last 8 years, many state-of-the-art government schools were built across Delhi, and this reinstated the belief of people in the education system.” 

She said that such a transformation was never seen before. Ambedkar Schools of Specialized Excellence, receiving nearly 1 lakh applications for 4,600 seats, is proof that the government is providing quality education to children, she added.

The students also shared their experiences of studying in government schools.  A government school teacher Savita said, “I come from a government school in Mandi village where early marriage was the biggest challenge. We coordinated with SMCs to motivate parents to send their girls to school. The program has played a very important role in our professional development and growth.”

