Land-for-job scam: Former Bihar ministers Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi to appear before Delhi court

The charge sheet was filed on October 10 last year for offences of criminal conspiracy and corruption against 16 accused persons.

Published: 15th March 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former railway minister Lalu Prasad, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and 14 others are likely to appear before a Delhi court on Wednesday in connection with a case related to the alleged land-for-job scam.

The case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Prasad’s family when he was the minister of railways between 2004 and 2009.  The CBI in its charge sheet alleged that irregular appointments were made in the railways, violating the laid down norms and procedures of Indian Railways for recruitment.

It alleged that as a quid pro quo, the candidates directly or through their immediate relatives and family members sold land to the family members of RJD chief Prasad, then railway minister, at highly discounted rates up to one-fifth of the prevailing market rates.Special judge Geetanjali Goel had on February 27 issued summons to the accused persons, including Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti, and directed them to appear before the court on March 15.

ALSO READ | Land for jobs scam: ED 'detects' Rs 600 crore in assets after raids on Lalu Prasad's family

“A perusal of the charge sheet and the documents and material on record prima facie shows commission of offences under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), read with sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged document as genuine) of the IPC and various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Accordingly, cognizance is taken of the said offences,” the judge said. The judge had noted that the charge sheet was filed without arrest in respect of the accused persons except one who is on bail at present.

In July 2022, the CBI arrested Bhola Yadav, who used to be the officer on special duty (OSD) to Lalu Prasad when he was the railway minister, in the case. The charge sheet was filed on October 10 last year for offences of criminal conspiracy and corruption against 16 accused persons.

