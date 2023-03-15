Satish Kaushik death case: Businessman Vikas Malu’s wife finally shows up for investigation

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Saanvi Malu, the estranged second wife of Kuber Group Director Vikas Malu, on Tuesday joined the ongoing police investigation into the death case of Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik death case.

“Saanvi Malu joined the police inquiry and disclosed all information and evidence related to the mysterious death of Satish Kaushik,” said her lawyer Rajendra Chabbra.

He added that the information given by Saanvi to the police is crucial and clearly indicates a business relation between the deceased and her husband. On Monday, Saanvi refused to join the probe, alleging that the Investigative Officer (IO) appointed in the death case, who summoned her for questioning, is “tainted and corrupt”.

Police inspector Vijay Singh had issued a notice on March 12 asking Saanvi to join the investigation. “There is reasonable ground to examine you to ascertain facts and circumstances in relation to the inquiry in the complaint. Therefore, you are requested to join the enquiry before the undersigned on March 13,” the notice read.

Following this, Saanvi wrote to Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora alleging that the same IO had destroyed crucial evidence in a sexual assault case lodged by her last year.Saanvi, after the death of the actor, claimed that her husband killed him for an amount of Rs 15 crore he took from the latter.

Meanwhile, Vikas Malu has denounced all allegations made by his wife. The Kuber Director took to his Instagram handle to share a video of him dancing with Satish Kaushik at a Holi party on March 8 and said the actor had been part of his family for the past three decades.

“It did not take minutes for the world to use my name in the wrong light. I can’t fathom the tragedy that happened after our beautiful celebration together. I’d like to break the silence and say that a tragedy is always unforeseen and no one has any power over it. With this I’d like to request the members of the media to respect everyone’s sentiments,” he said.

NEW DELHI: Saanvi Malu, the estranged second wife of Kuber Group Director Vikas Malu, on Tuesday joined the ongoing police investigation into the death case of Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik death case. “Saanvi Malu joined the police inquiry and disclosed all information and evidence related to the mysterious death of Satish Kaushik,” said her lawyer Rajendra Chabbra. He added that the information given by Saanvi to the police is crucial and clearly indicates a business relation between the deceased and her husband. On Monday, Saanvi refused to join the probe, alleging that the Investigative Officer (IO) appointed in the death case, who summoned her for questioning, is “tainted and corrupt”.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Police inspector Vijay Singh had issued a notice on March 12 asking Saanvi to join the investigation. “There is reasonable ground to examine you to ascertain facts and circumstances in relation to the inquiry in the complaint. Therefore, you are requested to join the enquiry before the undersigned on March 13,” the notice read. Following this, Saanvi wrote to Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora alleging that the same IO had destroyed crucial evidence in a sexual assault case lodged by her last year.Saanvi, after the death of the actor, claimed that her husband killed him for an amount of Rs 15 crore he took from the latter. Meanwhile, Vikas Malu has denounced all allegations made by his wife. The Kuber Director took to his Instagram handle to share a video of him dancing with Satish Kaushik at a Holi party on March 8 and said the actor had been part of his family for the past three decades. “It did not take minutes for the world to use my name in the wrong light. I can’t fathom the tragedy that happened after our beautiful celebration together. I’d like to break the silence and say that a tragedy is always unforeseen and no one has any power over it. With this I’d like to request the members of the media to respect everyone’s sentiments,” he said.