Ambedkar University to get two new campuses, says Delhi minister Atishi

Education Minister Atishi said, “In Delhi, 2.5 lakh children pass out of Class 12. But despite having talent and ability, only 1 lakh of these children get admission in any university.

Published: 16th March 2023

Delhi government-run Ambedkar University

Delhi government-run Ambedkar University. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Education Minister Atishi reviewed the progress of various higher education and technical education projects on Wednesday. The major focus during the meeting was laid on a review of the progress of ongoing projects in the Delhi government to create world-class educational infrastructure in higher education and technical education institutions that can ensure quality education for every student 
of Delhi.

Education Minister Atishi said, “In Delhi, 2.5 lakh children pass out of Class 12. But despite having talent and ability, only 1 lakh of these children get admission in universities. Taking cognizance of this, the Delhi government started increasing the capacity of its universities. In this direction, the Delhi government is getting two new campuses of Ambedkar University ready. Increasing university seats and re-conceptualizing our technical institutes is the government’s topmost priority.”

In the field of higher education, one of the prominent projects of the Delhi government is the construction of two new campuses of Ambedkar University in Rohini and Dheerpur. After the completion of these two campuses being built at a cost of `2306.58 crore, 26,000 students will be able to take admission in various courses here. This project has been approved by the government and soon the construction work of both these campuses of the university will start. 

