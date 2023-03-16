Commuters face traffic snarls for 3rd day on trot even as summer sets in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Traffic snarls continued to trouble commuters for the third consecutive day on Wednesday following the closure of a couple of key stretches in Delhi for repair work even as the city recorded a temperature of 34.3 degrees Celsius.

The Chirag Delhi flyover was closed from Sunday for 50 days, while a section of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) between Rangpuri and Rajokari was closed from Tuesday for 90 days.

Keshav Kumar, a trader, said, “The situation in the south and southeast Delhi is the same. I came from Noida and thought that the Ashram flyover will give relief, but had no idea about the bumper-to-bumper traffic in Chirag Delhi. Now, I have to go to Gurugram to take the metro due to the traffic situation.”

Several other commuters also shared updates on the traffic situation on Twitter.

One of them said he has been stuck for 35 minutes and moved only 150 metres at Chirag Delhi. Others said there was a massive jam at Ashram and also heavy traffic between Kapashera to Rajokari. The commuters also took alternate routes to reach their destinations. The traffic was also affected in west Delhi due to construction work, with traffic police asking people to avoid the stretch.

“Movement of traffic is slow from Raja Garden towards Britannia Chowk due to construction work of Punjabi Bagh flyover,” the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. On Tuesday, PWD Minister Atishi directed officials to complete the maintenance work of the Chirag Delhi flyover within a month as against 50 days.

