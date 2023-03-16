Home Cities Delhi

DCW guidelines on sexual harassment aboard aircraft

It also noticed that the crime of sexual harassment is simply treated as an ‘unruly behaviour’ by the DGCA guidelines.

Published: 16th March 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

airlines, flight, plane

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women on Wednesday gave recommendations to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation regarding steps to be taken to prevent and tackle sexual harassment on flights. The recommendations included action against highly intoxicated persons including preventing such persons from boarding the aircraft, protocols to handle such passengers on planes and limiting alcohol intake on flights.

“The rising cases of sexual harassment and unruly behaviour on flights are disturbing. The present DGCA guidelines and advisories do not address the issue of prevention and redressal of cases of sexual harassment properly. In fact, DGCA guidelines simply treat sexual harassment as unruly behaviour,” said DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal.

She said this is completely unacceptable and these guidelines need to be revised urgently. “We have sent a detailed recommendation to DGCA and sought an ATR on the same within 30 days,” she said. The Commission, in its recommendation, proposed action against persons who indulge in sexual harassment on flights.

These include registration of FIR against the offender, setting up an independent committee to enquire into complaints of sexual harassment from passengers headed by a retired woman judge, increasing punishment against such passengers including increasing the time period for which they can be put on ‘no-fly’ list from 6 months to 2 years and sensitisation of airline staff, among others.

It also noticed that the crime of sexual harassment is simply treated as an ‘unruly behaviour’ by the DGCA guidelines. The DCW has therefore recommended the creation of a separate category for such crimes.

Moreover, the Commission has proposed setting up mechanisms to raise an alarm on flights, CCTVs to be
installed in aircrafts and announcements and brochures against sexual harassment in flights.

‘Sexual harassment falls under unruly behaviour’

The present DGCA guidelines and advisories do not address the issue of prevention and redressal of cases of sexual harassment properly. In fact, DGCA guidelines simply treat sexual harassment as unruly behaviour, said DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
aircraft Civil Aviation sexual harassment DGCA
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp