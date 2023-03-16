Delhi government gears up to meet water demand in hot months ahead

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government gears up as the water demand is likely to rise this summer. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday with top functionaries of the government to ensure ample water supply for all households in the national capital.

He asked to increase the water supply and ready water tankers as backup to ensure that there are no issues. Currently, there are 1,200 water tankers in Delhi.

Officials reported a shortage of drivers for 100 water tankers owned by the Delhi Jal Board. In response, the CM has asked officials to hire drivers as soon as possible to ensure that no tankers remain idle. To ensure effective monitoring of water tankers, Kejriwal instructed officials to install GPS trackers on all tankers.

The matter of Delhi’s water bodies was also taken up in the meeting after which Kejriwal urged officials to complete the re-survey of the water bodies within a week, including those in the DDA area where sewage and dirty waters are flowing.

