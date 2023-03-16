Land-for-job case: HC grants bail to Lalu, Rabri, daughter

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and their daughter Misa Bharti in connection with the land-for-job scam.

The CBI has alleged irregularities in job appointments in railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Lalu’s family when he was railway minister between 2004 and 2009.

Lalu, 74, who underwent a kidney transplant recently, reached the Rouse Avenue court in a wheelchair around 10 am, but proceedings were delayed. The family appeared before Special Judge Geetanjali Goel around 11 am. During the course of the hearing, the court noted that the probe agency had filed the chargesheet without arrest.

Directing Lalu, Rabri, Misa and 14 others to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs 50,000 and a like amount surety, the court posted the matter for March 29 for further hearing. Earlier on February 27, the same judge issued summons to the accused and directed them to appear before the court on March 15.

