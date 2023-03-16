Home Cities Delhi

Six months extension to Delhi’s old liquor policy

The government said that the decision to continue the existing policy was taken to ensure continuity till a new regime comes into force.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday extended by six months its old excise policy, which was set to expire on March 31, officials said. Also, the government directed the excise department to formulate a new policy at the earliest. The government said that the decision to continue the existing policy was taken to ensure continuity till a new regime comes into force. The proposal regarding the said extension was approved by CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The government announced there would be five dry days in the city in the three months. These dry days will take place on account of Mahavir Jayanti on April 4, Good Friday on April 7, Eid-Ul Fitr on April 22, Buddha Purnima on May 5 and Eid-Ul-Zuha on June 29.

The government had scrapped its Excise Policy 2021-22 and withdrew it on August 31 last year after a CBI probe was recommended by L-G V K Saxena into alleged irregularities in its implementation. Former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who was also in charge of the excise department, was arrested in connection with the alleged liquor scam.

