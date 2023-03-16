Tech corner

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

VISUALLY STUNNING

Optoma UHZ 50 is a smart 4K UHD laser home cinema projector, which provides great visuals. I managed to get a chance to hook up my PS 4 as well as my Blu-ray player easily to test audio and video. 4K content looks great and 3,000 lumens of brightness really helps along with a contrast ratio of 250000:1. The UHZ 50 also connects to the Optoma marketplace via WiFi for smart home features, including casting capability and file manager assistance for media. The projector also supports 4-corner adjustment and is easy to install. optoma.com

Rs 3.99 lakh

‘POWER’FUL

Stuffcool’s Superpower is an 85W power bank with a large 20000mAh capacity and the ability to provide upto 85 watts of power over two Type-C and single Type-A ports. Users can charge their MacBooks at full speed while also charging their phones or other devices. A single charge is sufficient to provide upto 100% charge for a Macbook Air! stuffcool.com

Watch OUT

Compaq’s Q watch series comes with great features. The dimensions provide a great fit and a large display. It also sports BT calling, which was easy to use with decent audio and Accurate Heart rate, BP and SPO2 monitoring. The battery lasted up to 9-10 days on a charge. The Zinc alloy body and the curved glass provide a seamless and elegant experience.

compaq.com

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list VISUALLY STUNNING Optoma UHZ 50 is a smart 4K UHD laser home cinema projector, which provides great visuals. I managed to get a chance to hook up my PS 4 as well as my Blu-ray player easily to test audio and video. 4K content looks great and 3,000 lumens of brightness really helps along with a contrast ratio of 250000:1. The UHZ 50 also connects to the Optoma marketplace via WiFi for smart home features, including casting capability and file manager assistance for media. The projector also supports 4-corner adjustment and is easy to install. optoma.com Rs 3.99 lakh‘POWER’FUL Stuffcool’s Superpower is an 85W power bank with a large 20000mAh capacity and the ability to provide upto 85 watts of power over two Type-C and single Type-A ports. Users can charge their MacBooks at full speed while also charging their phones or other devices. A single charge is sufficient to provide upto 100% charge for a Macbook Air! stuffcool.comgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Watch OUT Compaq’s Q watch series comes with great features. The dimensions provide a great fit and a large display. It also sports BT calling, which was easy to use with decent audio and Accurate Heart rate, BP and SPO2 monitoring. The battery lasted up to 9-10 days on a charge. The Zinc alloy body and the curved glass provide a seamless and elegant experience. compaq.com