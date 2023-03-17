Beyond the blues

Bryan Anthony Thomas By

Express News Service

With a history that spans about three decades, The Chronic Blues Circus has been a constant presence in the Bengaluru music scene. Their tunes pay homage to the greats—American singers Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf, and guitarist Freddie King—who have inspired them.

The band’s discography is a testament to their love for music that, apart from their unique, original compositions also includes tributes to musicians Bob Dylan, Grateful Dead, JJ Cale, and Bob Marley.

Evolution of sound

Vocalist Peter Isaac (he is also on the guitar, saxophone, harp) has been a constant from when The Chronic Blues Circus launched as a band in 1991. Sharing the band’s journey, he says, “I discovered the genre [blues] through the greats, but it was John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers that truly resonated with me. I realised that I could work on Bangalore Blues as opposed to other popular forms of blues.”

The band’s musicality has definitely evolved over the years given that more than fifty musicians have been part of this musical ensemble. Highlighting their original work, lead singer Aarushi Pareek shares, “We now have over thirty original compositions, mainly related to Bengaluru and truly Indian themes. The band’s talent and creativity were on full display when we [earlier] performed an entire set of originals on request.”

A fresh take

Other than the band’s tribute to the masters of music, they also are known for their original compositions. Taking us behind the scenes of a few of their novel tunes, Isaac and Pareek share that their song Woman explores the “intricacies and uncertainties of embarking on a new romantic relationship”. Meanwhile, Sweet Nicotine, by the band, delves into a smoker’s struggle to break free from nicotine addiction.

The Chronic Blues Circus is sure to captivate the audience with its authentic music. We ask members what they can expect from their upcoming gig in Delhi-NCR. Bassist Mario Naveen Stevens gives us an insight into the show, “We’ll be delighted to present the audience to some of our original music, tributes to some jazz and blues masters, and some retro RnB music of the sixties and seventies. All in all, we look forward to performing for the Delhi audience and playing with some of Delhi’s best musicians.”

CHECK IT OUT

WHAT: The Chronic Blues Circus

WHEN: March 17 and 18 at Piano Man Jazz Club; March 19 at Depot48

WHERE: Piano Man Jazz Club, Safdarjung Enclave, and Depot48, GK 2

With a history that spans about three decades, The Chronic Blues Circus has been a constant presence in the Bengaluru music scene. Their tunes pay homage to the greats—American singers Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf, and guitarist Freddie King—who have inspired them. The band’s discography is a testament to their love for music that, apart from their unique, original compositions also includes tributes to musicians Bob Dylan, Grateful Dead, JJ Cale, and Bob Marley. Evolution of soundgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Vocalist Peter Isaac (he is also on the guitar, saxophone, harp) has been a constant from when The Chronic Blues Circus launched as a band in 1991. Sharing the band’s journey, he says, “I discovered the genre [blues] through the greats, but it was John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers that truly resonated with me. I realised that I could work on Bangalore Blues as opposed to other popular forms of blues.” The band’s musicality has definitely evolved over the years given that more than fifty musicians have been part of this musical ensemble. Highlighting their original work, lead singer Aarushi Pareek shares, “We now have over thirty original compositions, mainly related to Bengaluru and truly Indian themes. The band’s talent and creativity were on full display when we [earlier] performed an entire set of originals on request.” A fresh take Other than the band’s tribute to the masters of music, they also are known for their original compositions. Taking us behind the scenes of a few of their novel tunes, Isaac and Pareek share that their song Woman explores the “intricacies and uncertainties of embarking on a new romantic relationship”. Meanwhile, Sweet Nicotine, by the band, delves into a smoker’s struggle to break free from nicotine addiction. The Chronic Blues Circus is sure to captivate the audience with its authentic music. We ask members what they can expect from their upcoming gig in Delhi-NCR. Bassist Mario Naveen Stevens gives us an insight into the show, “We’ll be delighted to present the audience to some of our original music, tributes to some jazz and blues masters, and some retro RnB music of the sixties and seventies. All in all, we look forward to performing for the Delhi audience and playing with some of Delhi’s best musicians.” CHECK IT OUT WHAT: The Chronic Blues Circus WHEN: March 17 and 18 at Piano Man Jazz Club; March 19 at Depot48 WHERE: Piano Man Jazz Club, Safdarjung Enclave, and Depot48, GK 2