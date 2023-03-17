Home Cities Delhi

‘Chakka jam’ not violence: Sharjeel to Delhi High Court

The student activist made the submission in a case related to protests against CAA

Published: 17th March 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High court

Delhi High court. (File Photo)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: JNU student activist Sharjeel Imam on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that he is a ‘victim of violence and that he only campaigned in favour of peaceful protest, adding that ‘chakka jam’ cannot be termed a ‘violent method of protest’.

His written submissions came before the High Court in the context of a police application against his discharge in a 2019 Jamia Nagar violence case during the protests of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

It was also submitted that shouting slogans in favour of a particular means of peaceful protest does not portray his participation in the violence.  Imam was accused of instigating the riots by giving a provocative speech at the Jamia Milia University on December 13, 2019.

He continues to remain in jail as he is an accused in the larger conspiracy case of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. “There is no admissible evidence against Imam to show that he shared the common object of the unlawful assembly and that he was a victim of the violence and had no active role to play in its culmination,” it was submitted.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma posted the next hearing for March 23 after the investigating agency sought time on account of the ill health of one of its lawyers. The court asked the respondents to file their written submissions in the meantime. It also directed that the electronic evidence, including videos, be placed on record.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, a Delhi Court had pointed out dissent needs to be given space while discharging Sharjeel Imam, Safoora Zargar, Asif Iqbal Tanha, and eight others in the Jamia case. In his February 4 order, Additional Sessions Judge Arul Varma came heavily on the Delhi Police saying the investigative agencies should be able to decide the difference between dissent and insurrection and said Imam and others were roped in as ‘’scapegoats” in the 2019 case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharjeel Imam Delhi High Court
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp