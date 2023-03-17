‘Chakka jam’ not violence: Sharjeel to Delhi High Court

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: JNU student activist Sharjeel Imam on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that he is a ‘victim of violence and that he only campaigned in favour of peaceful protest, adding that ‘chakka jam’ cannot be termed a ‘violent method of protest’.

His written submissions came before the High Court in the context of a police application against his discharge in a 2019 Jamia Nagar violence case during the protests of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

It was also submitted that shouting slogans in favour of a particular means of peaceful protest does not portray his participation in the violence. Imam was accused of instigating the riots by giving a provocative speech at the Jamia Milia University on December 13, 2019.

He continues to remain in jail as he is an accused in the larger conspiracy case of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. “There is no admissible evidence against Imam to show that he shared the common object of the unlawful assembly and that he was a victim of the violence and had no active role to play in its culmination,” it was submitted.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma posted the next hearing for March 23 after the investigating agency sought time on account of the ill health of one of its lawyers. The court asked the respondents to file their written submissions in the meantime. It also directed that the electronic evidence, including videos, be placed on record.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, a Delhi Court had pointed out dissent needs to be given space while discharging Sharjeel Imam, Safoora Zargar, Asif Iqbal Tanha, and eight others in the Jamia case. In his February 4 order, Additional Sessions Judge Arul Varma came heavily on the Delhi Police saying the investigative agencies should be able to decide the difference between dissent and insurrection and said Imam and others were roped in as ‘’scapegoats” in the 2019 case.

