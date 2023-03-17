Home Cities Delhi

Congress protests near L-G’s house over BJP ‘ties’ with Adani group in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress staged a protest near Lt Governor V K Saxena’s house, here, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue. Several leaders and workers led by party president Anil Chaudhary gathered near Raj Niwas with placards and raised slogans against the BJP and the Centre.

Chaudhary alleged that instead of accepting the demand for a JPC probe, the BJP has been creating “roadblocks” for MPs raising the issue in Parliament. “At a time of deep economic distress, the Centre has sold the nation’s critical infrastructure to the Adani group. 

“Instead of accepting the demand for a JPC probe, the BJP has been creating roadblocks for MPs raising the issue in Parliament. The Centre, in a bid to protect the Adani Group, has risked the investments of public money in SBI and LIC,” Chaudhary said.

Former Congress MLA, Anil Bhardwaj said the protest reflected the anger of the common people against the Central government’s attempt to protect the Adani group. One of the protesters was also seen dressed like a groom and wearing a garland of Rs 2,000 notes. 

