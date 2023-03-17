Court extends Arun Pillai’s ED custody by four more days

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A city court on Thursday extended by four days the ED custody of Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, an alleged frontman for the liquor cartel ‘South Group’ arrested in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy case.

The Enforcement Directorate has claimed Pillai is a close aide of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha.

The ED has accused the cartel of having paid around Rs 100 crore as kickbacks to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to gain a larger share of the liquor market in the national capital under the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2020-21.

Special Judge M K Nagapal extended Pillai’s custodial remand by four days till March 20 on a prayer by the federal anti-money laundering agency which has sought an extension of his custody by five days.

NEW DELHI: A city court on Thursday extended by four days the ED custody of Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, an alleged frontman for the liquor cartel ‘South Group’ arrested in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy case. The Enforcement Directorate has claimed Pillai is a close aide of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha. The ED has accused the cartel of having paid around Rs 100 crore as kickbacks to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to gain a larger share of the liquor market in the national capital under the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2020-21.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Special Judge M K Nagapal extended Pillai’s custodial remand by four days till March 20 on a prayer by the federal anti-money laundering agency which has sought an extension of his custody by five days.