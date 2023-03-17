Delhi BJP goes door-to-door to ‘educate’ people about scam, demands CM’s resignation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of BJP- Delhi on Thursday joined the door-to-door campaign across the city to tell people about the liquor scam. Under this campaign, the party leaders distributed pamphlets demanding CM Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation.

After the arrest of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, the BJP shifted their goals to Kejriwal. Talking about the arrest of Manish Sisodia, the Leader of the Opposition Ramveer Singh Bidhuri said that the arrest of Manish Sisodia is not enough to expose the liquor scam but Kejriwal who is the real mastermind of the liquor scam too will soon be behind the bars.

“When people were struggling for oxygen due to Covid-19, Kejriwal was conspiring to drown Delhi in alcohol and corruption,” said Kuljit Singh Chahal, State General Secretary. Member of Parliament Ramesh Bidhuri, who also joined the campaign asserted that the manner in which this entire liquor scam was executed shows that Kejriwal along with the South lobby had prepared a complete plan to empty the treasury of Delhi.

Bidhuri added that Kejriwal made several changes in the liquor policy without any legal approval. Whether it is increasing the commission of the liquor mafia from 2% to 12%, waiving `140 crore for contractors or giving retail licenses to liquor manufacturing companies.

