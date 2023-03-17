Home Cities Delhi

Delhi excise policy: Court reserves verdict on ED plea seeking extension of Sisodia's custody by 7 days 

Published: 17th March 2023 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A court here on Friday reserved its order on an Enforcement Directorate plea seeking the custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy, for seven more days.

Sisodia was produced before special judge M K Nagpal, who will announce the order on the extension of the former Delhi deputy chief minister's custody shortly.

Heavy security deployment was made inside and outside the Rouse Avenue Court premises.

The ED told the court that crucial information had come up during Sisodia's custody and he had to be confronted with other accused persons.

It said voluminous data from Sisodia's email and mobile, etc. is also being forensically analysed.

Opposing the federal probe agency's plea, Sisodia's lawyer said there is not a whisper from the agency regarding the proceeds of the crime, which is fundamental to the case.

He further said there is no justification for the extension of custody and Sisodia was confronted only with four people during his earlier seven-day custody.

The ED arrested Sisodia on March 9 in the Tihar jail, where he was lodged in connection with a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case pertaining to alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26.

