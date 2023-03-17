Draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041 likely to be notified soon: Officials

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041 is likely to be notified by the end of March, officials said on Thursday.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had earlier this month approved the draft master plan with Lt Governor VK Saxena highlighting its thrust for inclusive development, sustainability and innovative interventions such as transit-oriented development hubs, land pooling, heritage and Yamuna rejuvenation, and regeneration of the city.

“The DDA has already approved the draft Master Plan and we are in the process of sending it to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. We are hopeful that the ministry will approve it by the end of this month or by early April, following which it will be notified,” said an official.

The first master plan was promulgated in 1962 under the Delhi Development Act of 1957. These plans are prepared for 20 years perspective periods and provide a holistic framework for the planned development of the national capital.

The draft Master Plan of Delhi - 2041 is a “strategic” and “enabling” framework to guide the future growth of the city, built upon the lessons learnt from the implementation of the previous plans and based on learning from across the country with respect to the implementation of various projects and schemes.

The draft has been divided into two volumes comprising 10 chapters. The vision for the Master Plan of Delhi - 2041 is to “foster a sustainable, liveable and vibrant Delhi,” officials said.

