Home Cities Delhi

Hundreds defrauded over fake private airlines jobs; gang of nine in custody in Delhi

Thereafter, he was made to talk with another person impersonating as HR Manager and his tele-interview was conducted on mobile phone.

Published: 17th March 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for illustrative purposes only.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested nine people after busting a gang of fraudsters who allegedly duped more than 100 unemployed youths on the pretext of offering them jobs in private airlines, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Manvendra Singh Rajawa, Vinit Singh Bhadauriya alias Kukku, Ajeet Singh Rajawat, Deepak Singh Chauhan, Surendra Pratap Singh, Rajat Sengar alias Munan, Abhay Yadav alias Mohit, Satyam Singh and Shivam Singh Rajawat, were operating from different locations at Noida, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka and Nawada.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a complaint was received in Cyber North Police Station by a man who alleged that he posted his resume on a website and after a few days he received a call from a person who posed himself as a representative of Indigo Airlines and informed that his resume was selected for Job in Indigo Airlines.

Thereafter, he was made to talk with another person impersonating as HR Manager and his tele-interview was conducted on a mobile phone. After his interview, he was directed to deposit Rs 1, 37,500 in a bank account for a uniform fee, salary account activation fee, passport fee etc.

 Following this inducement, the complainant deposited the amount in a bank account provided by the accused.  After some time, when the complainant persisted with a job offer, he was informed that due to some internal emergency, the company had stopped hiring and when the complainant asked to return his money, the accused switched off his mobile phone.

Accordingly, based on the complaint, the police station registered a First Information Report under relevant sections of the law and began probing the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police fraudsters
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp