Hundreds defrauded over fake private airlines jobs; gang of nine in custody in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested nine people after busting a gang of fraudsters who allegedly duped more than 100 unemployed youths on the pretext of offering them jobs in private airlines, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Manvendra Singh Rajawa, Vinit Singh Bhadauriya alias Kukku, Ajeet Singh Rajawat, Deepak Singh Chauhan, Surendra Pratap Singh, Rajat Sengar alias Munan, Abhay Yadav alias Mohit, Satyam Singh and Shivam Singh Rajawat, were operating from different locations at Noida, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka and Nawada.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a complaint was received in Cyber North Police Station by a man who alleged that he posted his resume on a website and after a few days he received a call from a person who posed himself as a representative of Indigo Airlines and informed that his resume was selected for Job in Indigo Airlines.

Thereafter, he was made to talk with another person impersonating as HR Manager and his tele-interview was conducted on a mobile phone. After his interview, he was directed to deposit Rs 1, 37,500 in a bank account for a uniform fee, salary account activation fee, passport fee etc.

Following this inducement, the complainant deposited the amount in a bank account provided by the accused. After some time, when the complainant persisted with a job offer, he was informed that due to some internal emergency, the company had stopped hiring and when the complainant asked to return his money, the accused switched off his mobile phone.

Accordingly, based on the complaint, the police station registered a First Information Report under relevant sections of the law and began probing the matter.

