Police bust fake ‘criminal intelligence department' in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has unearthed a fake training centre and arrested three people who were allegedly running a job racket to recruit people for “highly classified jobs” in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The accused created a fake set up named ‘Department of Criminal Intelligence’ where the candidates would have to do “top undercover operations for the government”.

The mastermind of the racket was identified as one Ashish Chaudhary, who was running this racket since 2021. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said the accused, along with his associates recruited people for the post of Constable, Office Assistant, multi-tasking staff and clerk and collected around Rs 5 lakh from each candidate. They were promoted further after paying more money.

He said secret inputs were received that Ashish Chaudhary is running a fake employment racket and a fake training centre at Rawta-Daurala Road in Jafaurpur Kalan. A team was formed which conducted a raid at the said premises. During the raid, the accused was found giving ‘training’ to some people at the centre.

“Chaudhary portrayed himself as DSP of the Department of Criminal Intelligence working under the MHA, however, on sustained interrogation, he broke down and divulged that he is not even a matriculate but a conman running the fake employment racket,” the police officer said.

Co-accused Govind Kaushik and Amit Kumar were also arrested who helped with setting up the fake employment racket and luring candidates. Chaudhary told the candidates that this was a secret recruitment of undercover agents for top covert operations of the government. He made them believe that if they

disclosed this fact to anyone, they would lose their ‘jobs’. They were repeatedly warned of this.

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has unearthed a fake training centre and arrested three people who were allegedly running a job racket to recruit people for “highly classified jobs” in the Ministry of Home Affairs. The accused created a fake set up named ‘Department of Criminal Intelligence’ where the candidates would have to do “top undercover operations for the government”. The mastermind of the racket was identified as one Ashish Chaudhary, who was running this racket since 2021. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said the accused, along with his associates recruited people for the post of Constable, Office Assistant, multi-tasking staff and clerk and collected around Rs 5 lakh from each candidate. They were promoted further after paying more money. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said secret inputs were received that Ashish Chaudhary is running a fake employment racket and a fake training centre at Rawta-Daurala Road in Jafaurpur Kalan. A team was formed which conducted a raid at the said premises. During the raid, the accused was found giving ‘training’ to some people at the centre. “Chaudhary portrayed himself as DSP of the Department of Criminal Intelligence working under the MHA, however, on sustained interrogation, he broke down and divulged that he is not even a matriculate but a conman running the fake employment racket,” the police officer said. Co-accused Govind Kaushik and Amit Kumar were also arrested who helped with setting up the fake employment racket and luring candidates. Chaudhary told the candidates that this was a secret recruitment of undercover agents for top covert operations of the government. He made them believe that if they disclosed this fact to anyone, they would lose their ‘jobs’. They were repeatedly warned of this.