Sisodia family gets five days to vacate house, Delhi minister Atishi to move in

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over a fortnight after his arrest by CBI in the Delhi excise policy case, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's bungalow has been allotted to Atishi, who was inducted into the Cabinet earlier this month.

According to an order from the Public Works Department (PWD), the bungalow (AB-17, Mathura Road) has been allotted to Atishi, who has replaced Sisodia following his resignation after his arrest by the CBI.

The order has asked Sisodia’s family to vacate the bungalow on or before March 21.Sisodia had been staying at the AB-17 bungalow on Mathura Road, which was earlier with former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

The bungalow was allotted to Sisodia in 2015, when the AAP government came to power in Delhi.

"It is a routine exercise. Since Sisodia had resigned, his bungalow will be reallotted to Atishi," said an official.

Sisodia has been asked to vacate the bungalow on or before March 21, according to the letter.

The prompt move by the AAP government led the BJP to take a swipe at the Kejriwal team. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the government bungalow of former minister Satyendar Jain was not vacated for long.

“So why such a hurry to follow the rules in getting the Sisodia house vacated,” asked Kapoor. Jain was staying at the 2, Raj Niwas Marg, Civil Lines bungalow, which has now been allotted to Saurabh Bharadwaj, the new minister.

AAP, however, maintained the PWD order was nothing but compliance with the law. “It is the law that a minister upon resigning from his/her office is bound to vacate the government residence occupied by them within 15 days,” said AAP.

Another new minister Atishi handles women & child development, PWD, power, education, art, culture and language as well as tourism ministries of the Delhi government.

The BJP sought to rub salt into AAP's wounds, saying Sisodia has been dumped after his arrest. “Kejriwal ka motto — kaam khatam, paisa hajam, Manish Sisodia kaun ho tum? Guess Kejriwal is trying to make Manish the scapegoat of sharab ghotala,” said BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala.

Kapoor said that Kejriwal called Sisodia a close aide, and patronised him by saying he would take care of his family.

