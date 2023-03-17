Home Cities Delhi

Sisodia will remain in jail forever after FIR in FBU snooping case: Congress

Sachdeva also raised questions about the inclusion of Kejriwal’s advisors Rakesh Kumar Sinha, Sukesh Chandra and Gopal Mohan in the unit.

Published: 17th March 2023 07:58 AM

Anil Chaudhary

Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary. (File Photo | PTI)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP on Thursday welcomed the lodging of an FIR by the CBI against former deputy CM Manish Sisodia in relation to the so-called Feedback Unit (FBU) snooping case. Its working president Virendra Sachdeva said that his party had often flagged the creation of the FBU which was used by Arvind Kejriwal to target Opposition leaders, blackmail the judiciary and intimidate corporates and media houses.

He alleged that Kejriwal was the mastermind behind the FBU’s genesis and he should also be booked for sedition. Sachdeva also raised questions about the inclusion of Kejriwal’s advisors Rakesh Kumar Sinha, Sukesh Chandra and Gopal Mohan in the unit.

“The most surprising thing is that Kejriwal included people of his choice. What was the basis to include these people in this unit?” asked Sachdeva.

ALSO READ | Now, CBI lodges FIR against Manish Sisodia in Delhi govt snooping case

Reacting to the development, Anil Chaudhary, chief of the Delhi unit of the Congress said, “Sisodia, who has been arrested by both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in the liquor scam case, will remain in jail for his entire life because the FBU case is as serious as other charges against him.”

ALSO READ | Book Sisodia for sedition under UAPA, says Cong

The Feedback Unit (FBU),  created by the AAP  government in 2015, probed 700 cases in eight months: 60% related to vigilance, and 40% to generating political intelligence and snooping.

