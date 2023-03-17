State-of-the-art school soon in Kalkaji: Atishi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is constructing a new state-of-the-art school building in Jamia Nagar and a new academic block at the government co-ed Senior Secondary school in Kalkaji, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Thursday.

Atishi inspected the under-construction school building in Batla House and the government school in Kalkaji’s G-Block on Thursday and instructed the officials to complete the remaining work on both buildings as soon as possible.

“Delhi government schools have transformed from ‘tent waale schools’ to schools with magnificent buildings. It is due to the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that today a new school is being constructed in the highly populated and congested lanes of Jamia Nagar. This school will ensure quality education for thousands of children in the locality,” Atishi said.

