YouTuber arrested for road stunt on NH24 in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old YouTuber was arrested on Friday for allegedly riding on top of cars with his friends on his birthday, a video of which showed up on social media a few days ago, police said.

The accused, Prince Dixit, a resident of Shakarpur, has studied till Class 12. His YouTube channel has more than 2.68 lakh followers, they said.

Several of his friends and he were seen on top of cars, driving rashly, negligently, and dangerously on NH-24 in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, East District, Sachin Sharma said the action was taken after coming across a social media video of youths driving vehicles rashly, negligently and dangerously on NH-24 main highway.

“In that video, it was found that youths were riding on various cars, posing from the sunroof of cars and obstructing the vehicles in the main carriageway and creating a nuisance by dancing on the road,” he said.

Subsequently, the police constituted a team to trace the offenders and take legal action against them. “On verification, the identity of one of the main persons around whom the whole video was pasteurised was revealed as one Prince Dixit,” the officer said.

On interrogation, it came to the fore that the video in question was made on November 16, 2022, on Dixit’s 26th birthday. The police said that Dixit had invited his friends to his residence for a party and thereafter, he and his friends made videos while riding on various vehicles, posing outside the roofs/windows of the vehicles on the NH-24 highway. Further investigation is underway regarding the other vehicles seen in the circulated video, the police said.

His YouTube account features several videos of similar rash driving, and violating traffic rules, police said.

In the 1.15-minute-long video that did rounds on social media, a group of youths were seen cheering and waving, riding on top of moving cars.

"We have arrested accused Prince Dixit and seized one of the vehicles from the fleet. The investigation regarding the other vehicles seen in the circulated video is being carried out," the DCP said.

No previous involvement has been found against the accused, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

