Commuters fret, fume as tailbacks choke roads leading to Chirag flyover in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Noida resident Sunita Singh relies on the Chirag Delhi flyover to travel to her workplace near IIT-Delhi. These days, her daily commute is dotted with countless stops and inordinate delays as the closure of one of the flyover’s carriageways for repairs has choked traffic along the route.

“I have no option but to take this route. I am waiting for the work to finish so that it can return to normal. It’s not that there were no jams before the closure but that used to happen once in a while. Now, it has become a daily affair,” she said.

Traffic snarls stemming from the closure of key stretches for repair and construction works in south Delhi spilt into the fifth day on Friday. The Chirag Delhi flyover closed on Sunday for a combined 50 days while a section of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) between Rangpuri and Rajokari was shut for 90 days from Tuesday.

The Delhi Traffic Police has been regularly updating commuters about traffic movement along the routes on its official Twitter handle. A senior traffic police official said, “We have deployed extra personnel along the closed routes and those on the ground are trying their best to ensure smooth flow.

The police are alerting commuters about the flow of traffic and urging them to follow its advisory to plan their journeys. On Tuesday, Public Works Department Minister Atishi directed officials to complete the Chirag Delhi flyover maintenance work within a month against the earlier deadline of 50 days.

