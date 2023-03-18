Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Indraprastha University's Joint Registrar in trouble over ‘flawed’ report

Due to this, the grading of the colleges was affected. Atishi directed the University to take strict action against this negligence by the then Joint Registrar.

Published: 18th March 2023 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking cognizance of the submission of an alleged flawed report by the Joint Registrar of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University before the State Fee Regulation Committee, Education Minister Atishi ordered disciplinary action against the officials concerned on Friday.

The allegations against the Joint Registrar of IP University are that as a representative of the Vice Chancellor in the State Fee Regulation Committee, she presented inaccurate reports of three colleges under IP University. Due to this, the grading of the colleges was affected. Atishi directed the University to take strict action against this negligence by the then Joint Registrar.

It is to be noted that the then Joint Registrar of IP University was the representative of the Vice Chancellor in the State Fee Regulation Committee. She submitted an inaccurate report with regard to three colleges under the University to the committee. This impacted the grading as well as the fees of the colleges.

Being unsatisfied with the report of the committee, the colleges reached out to the Court and demanded revaluation. The Court directed the same, and it was found that the report of the Joint Registrar on the colleges was inaccurate.

Commenting on the issue, Atishi said, “The work of the State Fee Regulation Committee is extremely sensitive. In such a situation, while holding an important position like Joint Registrar and being a representative of the Vice Chancellor, such negligence shows a highly irresponsible act. Education is the top priority of the Delhi Government under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and any kind of negligence in education will not be tolerated. Disciplinary action will be taken against the concerned officials.”

