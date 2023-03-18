Home Cities Delhi

Hope to turn Delhi into a modern, progressive, global city: L-G VK Saxena

Published: 18th March 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 07:17 AM

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The maiden Budget address by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena delivered in the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Friday was marked by sloganeering between MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and AAP. The BJP legislators raised slogans demanding CM Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation over alleged corruption in the so-called Delhi liquor scam while AAP MLAs tried to drown them out.

To bring order to the House, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel marshalled out three BJP MLAs for interrupting the L-G. The party’s other legislators too walked out of the Assembly shortly afterwards in protest. In his address to the House, Saxena listed various achievements of the AAP government and hoped that the national capital becomes a progressive global city one day.

“Delhi being a national capital attends to people from all parts of the country and from all walks of life, coming to work and making Delhi their home. My government seeks to fulfil their aspirations, through sincere responsiveness and efforts,” he said.

“I am sure that with the help and cooperation of the members of this august House, we shall overcome challenges and transform Delhi into a modern, progressive and global city,’’ he added. The L-G said quality education supported by complementary infrastructure has been the professed goal of the government.

“As a result of the government’s focused attention on improving the quality of education, the students of Delhi have done exceedingly well in the sphere of education. Government schools recorded a pass percentage of 98 per cent and 97 per cent at classes 12th and 10th level respectively, during the academic session 2021-22,’’ he said.

‘Govt school students did very well’
Comments

