Delhi police bust online Ponzi scam worth Rs 40 crore, 1 held

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The cyber unit of Delhi Police busted a fraud online Ponzi scheme and arrested one accused who was the handler of the bank account in which more than Rs 40 crore were deposited in less than 10 days, said an official on Saturday. The police identified the accused as Akshay Sanjay Dhanuka, a resident of the Thane district in Maharashtra. Three mobile phones, a sim card connected with the account and one WiFi router were recovered from his possession.

According to a senior police official, a person registered a complaint at the Cyber police station of the Outer district, in which he alleged that he came to know about a ‘GD Fund Application’ through one of his friends, which provided a high return on investments. The complainant told the police that he invested a small amount of money in the fund on which he received a return of 10 per cent and was also able to withdraw the invested amount to his bank account.

However, when he invested further, he found that the application stopped working and found that he has been cheated of more than Rs 20,000. The police began the investigation and found that Rs 6,300 out of the cheated amount of Rs 21,300 were deposited in a bank account in the name of Bhoomi Infratech, a Proprietorship firm. Following this, the police traced the operator of the bank account and arrested the accused from the Paschim Vihar area of Delhi.

“The accused told that he was only looking after the accounts of the company. They used to lure people by offering lucrative returns of 10% on daily basis on small investments of Rs 100 to Rs 1,000,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra K. Singh. He added that the victims were told to create an account on a fake website or download an application operated by fraudsters from abroad. The police registered an FIR under Section 420 of the IPC at the Cyber Police Station of the Outer district.

