Delhi woman beaten up, forcibly pushed into cab, cops take cognizance

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A video of a woman being forcibly pushed inside a car in the national capital surfaced on social media forcing the Delhi Police and the Delhi Commission for Women to take cognizance of it.

In the 18-second clip of the incident, two men could be seen dragging a girl and then bundling her into a taxi bearing a Haryana registration number.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, the Delhi Police took cognizance and began probing the matter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harender Kumar Singh said they have traced the driver and the vehicle which could be seen in the video.

"The car was booked through Uber from Rohini to Vikaspuri by two boys and a girl. On the way they had an altercation and scuffle," the DCP said.

He said the video, which was recorded by some onlooker, a boy could be seen forcibly pushing the girl inside the car when she wanted to move out after the altercation. "Further investigation is in progress," the official said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal also took cognizance of the incident and issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking a detailed action taken report in the matter.

"The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo-motu cognizance on a video being circulated on social media regarding the assault and abduction of a girl by some men in a car. In the video, a man can be seen assaulting and forcing a girl to sit in a car while a man is seen assisting him. The said video is allegedly from Mangolpuri, Delhi. This is a very serious matter," Maliwal said in the notice.

