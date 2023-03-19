Home Cities Delhi

Rejuvenation of 26 city lakes on cards, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

The government has completed the rejuvenation of 35 water bodies. A total of 380 water bodies are to be brought back to life, he said during a visit to an artificial lake at Pappankalan.

Published: 19th March 2023 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media, in New Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said his government has started working on the rejuvenation of 26 lakes across the city with a total area of over 300 acres to improve water availability in the city. The government has completed the rejuvenation of 35 water bodies. A total of 380 water bodies are to be brought back to life, he said during a visit to an artificial lake at Pappankalan.

“We will turn Delhi into a city of lakes, increase groundwater levels and supply drinking water to every household,” Kejriwal said while detailing his government’s vision of making the city self-sufficient in drinking water. The groundwater table around Papankalan has risen by 6.25 metres due to the lake.

Soon, 20 MGD (million gallons per day) of water drawn through tubewells will be supplied to households, he said. The water will be purified through ROs and stored at underground reservoirs before supplying it to the residents, he said. He added the government is working on recharging groundwater levels and recycling water to make the state self-sufficient to an extent.

Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
