AIIMS forms panel to expedite rollout of 5-G network in campus by June

The panel has been directed to float Expression of Interest with all 5-G service providers and carry out a survey to find gap analysis and solution.

Published: 20th March 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) aims to make its campus fully enabled with 5-G technology by June 30 this year. For this, the institute has set up a committee that will expedite the 5-G coverage on the campus, officials said.

The panel has been directed to float an Expression of Interest with all 5-G service providers and carry out a survey to find a gap analysis and solution. The institute’s director has given a timeline of April 15 for the task, they added. The decision has been taken with a motive to improve patient care, teaching, research and good governance through fast and effective telecommunication service, said officials.

In an office memorandum, the institute explained the need for robust internet connectivity. The institute in the memorandum said, “To enable maximum utilisation of modern communication technology for patient care, teaching, research, good governance and for optimal deployment of Integrated Medical University Information System, it is desirable that the entire AIIMS, New Delhi campus has good strength of the 5-G mobile network to enable a robust mobile and data connectivity inside the buildings.”

It added, “Strong 5-G connectivity shall also help AIIMS in implementation of e-Casualty and e-ICU solutions across its main and outreach campuses which shall, in turn, enable senior faculty to provide their expert advice during off-duty hours, vacations etc. as well.”

It also noted that the campus has a huge number of dark spots where the internet connectivity is poor apart from very limited 3G/4G data connectivity in the majority of the areas while 5G connectivity is nearly nil inside the institute’s buildings.

