Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM inaugurates school, hails contributions made by Manish Sisodia

A man with honest intentions is always tested by the God and Manish Sisodia will emerge victorious in this test, Kejriwal said.

Published: 20th March 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated School of Specialised Excellence in Rohini on Sunday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated a School of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) in Rohini. Dr B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence will be the 37th special institute built by the government.

The establishment of Dr B R Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence to allow students of Classes 9 to 12 to focus on their chosen fields of study has been a success with 37 such schools receiving around 92,000 applications for admission this year, he said.

The School of Specialized Excellence is a state-of-the-art facility that will be offering two specialisations — STEM and High End 21st Century skills from the academic session 2023-24, a statement issued from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

“There are 37 such schools with 4,400 seats in Delhi as of now and we received around 92,000 applications for admission this year. Admission results of the first round of admission will be declared by next week and final admission will start from April 14,” said officials.

The school has been built on a plot area of 8631 square metres and has a total of 127 equivalent classrooms, which comprise of 50 classrooms, 10 labs, 2 libraries, 1 multi-purpose hall, 15 staff rooms, 30 toilets, 6 staircases and 1 lift, they added.

While applauding the school, Kejriwal said, “In terms of the facilities offered, this school will be better than private schools such as DPS, Goenka School, Modern School, among others. Students who will eventually study here will be very proud of the school.”

Speaking about former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, arrested by the CBI and the ED in cases linked to Delhi’s excise policy, Kejriwal said he has sent a message for school children asking them to focus on their studies.

“A man with honest intentions is always tested by God and Manish Sisodia will emerge victorious in this test. Children have been telling me that they miss him and how he has been falsely framed,” the CM said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Manish Sisodia
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)
Recipe for disaster: No end to Delhi's stray dogs menance
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)
BJP, Congress battle for women votes, offer sops in election-bound MP
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, (L), and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress steps in to thrash out differences in Rajasthan unit
A file photo of Pro-Khalistani activist and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal enters day three, Punjab cops lodge fresh cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp