Delhi CM inaugurates school, hails contributions made by Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated a School of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) in Rohini. Dr B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence will be the 37th special institute built by the government.

The establishment of Dr B R Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence to allow students of Classes 9 to 12 to focus on their chosen fields of study has been a success with 37 such schools receiving around 92,000 applications for admission this year, he said.

The School of Specialized Excellence is a state-of-the-art facility that will be offering two specialisations — STEM and High End 21st Century skills from the academic session 2023-24, a statement issued from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

“There are 37 such schools with 4,400 seats in Delhi as of now and we received around 92,000 applications for admission this year. Admission results of the first round of admission will be declared by next week and final admission will start from April 14,” said officials.

The school has been built on a plot area of 8631 square metres and has a total of 127 equivalent classrooms, which comprise of 50 classrooms, 10 labs, 2 libraries, 1 multi-purpose hall, 15 staff rooms, 30 toilets, 6 staircases and 1 lift, they added.

While applauding the school, Kejriwal said, “In terms of the facilities offered, this school will be better than private schools such as DPS, Goenka School, Modern School, among others. Students who will eventually study here will be very proud of the school.”

Speaking about former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, arrested by the CBI and the ED in cases linked to Delhi’s excise policy, Kejriwal said he has sent a message for school children asking them to focus on their studies.

“A man with honest intentions is always tested by God and Manish Sisodia will emerge victorious in this test. Children have been telling me that they miss him and how he has been falsely framed,” the CM said.

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated a School of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) in Rohini. Dr B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence will be the 37th special institute built by the government. The establishment of Dr B R Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence to allow students of Classes 9 to 12 to focus on their chosen fields of study has been a success with 37 such schools receiving around 92,000 applications for admission this year, he said. The School of Specialized Excellence is a state-of-the-art facility that will be offering two specialisations — STEM and High End 21st Century skills from the academic session 2023-24, a statement issued from the Chief Minister’s Office said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “There are 37 such schools with 4,400 seats in Delhi as of now and we received around 92,000 applications for admission this year. Admission results of the first round of admission will be declared by next week and final admission will start from April 14,” said officials. The school has been built on a plot area of 8631 square metres and has a total of 127 equivalent classrooms, which comprise of 50 classrooms, 10 labs, 2 libraries, 1 multi-purpose hall, 15 staff rooms, 30 toilets, 6 staircases and 1 lift, they added. While applauding the school, Kejriwal said, “In terms of the facilities offered, this school will be better than private schools such as DPS, Goenka School, Modern School, among others. Students who will eventually study here will be very proud of the school.” Speaking about former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, arrested by the CBI and the ED in cases linked to Delhi’s excise policy, Kejriwal said he has sent a message for school children asking them to focus on their studies. “A man with honest intentions is always tested by God and Manish Sisodia will emerge victorious in this test. Children have been telling me that they miss him and how he has been falsely framed,” the CM said.