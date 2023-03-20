Home Cities Delhi

Delhi excise 'scam' case: Court extends Sisodia's judical custody by 14 days

Special judge M K Nagpal extended the judicial custody of the senior AAP leader in the CBI case after he was produced in the court virtually.

Published: 20th March 2023 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Former Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia during a roadshow prior to his questioning by the CBI in the liquor policy case, in New Delhi, Feb. 26, 2023. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Refusing to grant any relief to Aam Aadmi Party leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by central probe agencies--CBI and ED--in the alleged liquor policy scam case, a Delhi court further extended his judicial custody till April 3.

Special Judge MK Nagpal at Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital on Monday extended Sisodia’s custody by 14 days in the CBI case. He is at present in the Enforcement Directorate custody in a related case. The AAP politician, who was initially arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on February 26 and later arrested by the Enforcement Directorate March 9 in Tihar Jail in the liquor policy case, did not get any relief so far after passing nearly a month’s time. Notably, arguments in his bail plea were to be heard on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Delhi liquor scam: Sisodia involved in faulty policy, generated Rs 290 cr 'tainted funds', says ED

Monday’s custody extension of Sisodia, comes two days after the ED claimed before the court that he was involved in “large-scale destruction of digital evidence to impede the investigation” into the Delhi excise policy case and had changed and destroyed 14 phones. The probe agency also told the court that voluminous data from Sisodia’s email and mobile, etc. is also being forensically analysed.

The agency also submitted before the court that investigations with respect to Sisodia abruptly changing the mobile phone which he was using for nearly 8 months on July 22, 2022, “the same day when LG forwarded the complaint to CBI”. Though Sisodia maintained that the phone was damaged.

READ MORE | 'Why is Sisodia in Tihar Jail cell No 1 with murderers': AAP cries 'political murder' conspiracy

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Delhi excise policy
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp