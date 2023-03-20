Delhi excise 'scam' case: Court extends Sisodia's judical custody by 14 days

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Refusing to grant any relief to Aam Aadmi Party leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by central probe agencies--CBI and ED--in the alleged liquor policy scam case, a Delhi court further extended his judicial custody till April 3.

Special Judge MK Nagpal at Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital on Monday extended Sisodia’s custody by 14 days in the CBI case. He is at present in the Enforcement Directorate custody in a related case. The AAP politician, who was initially arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on February 26 and later arrested by the Enforcement Directorate March 9 in Tihar Jail in the liquor policy case, did not get any relief so far after passing nearly a month’s time. Notably, arguments in his bail plea were to be heard on Tuesday.

Monday’s custody extension of Sisodia, comes two days after the ED claimed before the court that he was involved in “large-scale destruction of digital evidence to impede the investigation” into the Delhi excise policy case and had changed and destroyed 14 phones. The probe agency also told the court that voluminous data from Sisodia’s email and mobile, etc. is also being forensically analysed.

The agency also submitted before the court that investigations with respect to Sisodia abruptly changing the mobile phone which he was using for nearly 8 months on July 22, 2022, “the same day when LG forwarded the complaint to CBI”. Though Sisodia maintained that the phone was damaged.

