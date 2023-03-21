Delhi Assembly Speaker refers ‘contaminated’ Yamuna water issue to panel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Monday termed the issue of BJP MLAs bringing contaminated water to the House claiming it to be from the Yamuna as ‘sensationalism’. He directed the Legislative Assembly’s Committee on Privileges to submit a report within a month.

He said a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) report has refuted the claims made by opposition legislators, stating that the water brought by them was not from the river.

The speaker mentioned the two separate DJB reports and the Council for Scientific Research (CSIR), which claimed that water brought by the BJP MLAs was not from Yamuna. “I fail to understand what is achieved by creating unnecessary sensationalism among the members of the opposition and by misleading the House. The members of the opposition have tried to spread panic and unrest among the people of Delhi,” said Goel in the assembly.

The DJB report has found that the sample of water presented in the last session by BJP MLAs did not have Yamuna water. Goel further directed that the committee should report on all those who were involved in the matter and from where the water was brought. At the same time, the committee was asked to submit a report within a month regarding the delay in the report given by DJB officials.

The bottles submitted by the BJP legislators contained some black substance, he said and termed the whole incident “serious” as it was “aimed at creating panic among the people”. In the January session of the Delhi Assembly, BJP legislators had brought to the House bottles purportedly containing contaminated water from the Yamuna in an attempt to corner the AAP government over its water supply.

However, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that the samples submitted by the BJP MLAs were changed. “The dirty water given by the BJP MLAs has been replaced,” the Leader of the Opposition said.

