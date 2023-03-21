Delhi police arrests two for siphoning Rs 5 lakh from man's bank account

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested two people who allegedly siphoned off Rs 5 lakh from a person’s bank account in the national capital, an official said on Monday. The accused, identified as Yatish Kumar (30) and Dharmendra Kumar alias Raman Yadav (22)

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said a case was registered on March 9 where the complainant alleged that Rs 5 lakh were debited from his account through multiple UPI transactions without getting any OTP. The complainant was a poor man and had collected the money by selling a small shop to repay loans.

During the investigation, the police found that the amount was transferred to three accounts registered in the name of Yatish. “It was revealed that transactions were initiated from Berhampore in UP, while the cheated amount was withdrawn through an ATM in Delhi. A raid was conducted in Bijnor and Yatish was nabbed,” the DCP said.

The accused disclosed that he took a loan from Sunny Loan application. When he could not pay the EMI on time, he was harassed by the recovery agents after which he started talking to agents of the application to provide him with a job through which he would pay the EMI.

Later, he came in contact with a person who introduced himself as Dharmendra (Raman Yadav). He offered Yatish a 10 per cent commission to give his account details. When Yatish came to Delhi, Dharmendra transferred Rs 5 lakh in his account. Yatish withdrew the cash and gave it to Dharmendra and went back to Bijnor. In the instance of Yatish, his co-accused Dharmendra was found in Mahipalpur and was arrested.

During further investigation, it was revealed that Dharmendra contacted the complainant and said he was calling from the bank. The accused said the complainant’s cheque had some technical issue and he needed the details of debit and Aadhaar cards. Later, the accused transferred Rs 5 lakh in the account of Yatish and took cash from him after giving him his share. He deposited all the cash in his account, which has been frozen. The senior official said the accused Dharmendra was also found linked with the Chinese loan application and was in direct touch with Chinese people which is being investigated.

Money debited with any OTP: Complainant

