Ensure anti-rabies jabs for strays, Delhi CM tells MCD

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday directed MCD officials to ensure sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination of stray dogs, days after two children were killed allegedly after being attacked by canines, officials said.

Kejriwal held a high-level meeting with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials on the issue of stray dogs and destitute cows, the government said in a statement. During the meeting, it was decided that the MCD would purchase an additional 16 trucks to transport destitute cows to gaushalas, it said.

He directed officials to prepare a detailed plan of action on the issue of stray dogs and cows, demonstrating his commitment to resolve the problem in a timely and effective manner, the statement said. “Alongside the action plan, the CM has directed officials to take up 100 per cent sterilisation and 100 per cent anti-rabies vaccination of dogs on priority.

“In the case of stray cows, the CM has instructed officials to procure additional trucks and construct another gaushala to ensure safe rehabilitation,” the statement read. During the meeting, the CM reviewed the problem of stray dogs in depth.

“He has instructed MCD officials to ensure 100 per cent sterilisation of stray dogs along with 100 per cent anti-rabies vaccinations on priority, to address the problem,” it added.

