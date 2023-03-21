Delhi girl cooks up fake molestation story to escape parents’ scolding

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 14-year-old girl studying in Class 10th in the national capital in a bid to divert the attention of her parents from her unsatisfactory performance in an examination, cut herself with a blade and later lodged a fake complaint of molestation.

The girl narrated a false story alleging that she was molested in order to escape her parent’s scolding for not faring well in exams. Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast Delhi) Joy Tirkey said a girl lodged a complaint on March 15 saying that when she was returning from school, she was stopped by 2-3 unknown boys and they took her to some place, molested and physically assaulted her.

“Her medical examination as well as counselling by a member of Delhi Commission for Women was conducted,” the DCP said. Accordingly, based on her complaint, the police registered an FIR under sections 363 (kidnapping), 341 (wrongful restraint), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and Section 12 of the POCSO Act and began probing the case.

During the course of investigation, the CCTV footage near the place of crime, as identified by the victim, was checked, and the police found out that no such incident took place at the place and time as narrated by the girl. After the girl revealed the true story, she was taken to a magistrate and her statement was recorded wherein she confessed that she harmed herself and levelled false allegations, he added.

“The victim was again counselled and examined in which she said that her Class 10 board examination was going on and as her “Social Studies” exam did not go well, she was afraid that her parents might be disappointed,” the official said.

Scared from her parents, the teen girl caused an injury to herself and narrated a concocted story to her parents. “The victim girl was produced before a Magistrate where she reiterated her last statement. Accordingly, a cancellation report in this case is being prepared,” said the official.

