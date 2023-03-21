Plan to increase vending zones at Kartavya Path

Home Cities Delhi

NEW DELHI: Given the huge influx of visitors, the authorities are planning to double the vending zones at Kartavya Path lawns. Sources said that vending zones can be increased from the existing 6 to 12. They said that the overall area of the vending zones will also be increased from 2,000 square meters to 4,000 square meters. 

The decision is pending approval at the Ministry of Urban and Housing Affairs. Officials said that the proposal cited the huge number of visitors who come to see Kartavya Path daily, which gets doubled during the weekend.

Authorities estimate that around 75,000 people visit Kartavya Path on working days while during weekends; the number swells up to 1.5 lahks. “We have been observing a high number of visitors ever since the Kartavya Path was thrown open to the public. The number of visitors is increasing with 75,000 daily foot-fall from Monday to Friday which reaches 1.5 lakh on Saturday and Sunday,” a senior official from the New Delhi Municipal Council said.

“In view of this, it was thought that more vending zones need to be created to avoid overcrowding which eventually leads to lettering and mismanagement. A proposal has been made in this regard with the ministry. We hope for a positive decision very soon,” he added. Sources said that if the decision is made, the Kartavya Path will see additional 120 vendors around its lawns.

Currently, there is no vending zone at the stretch  between C Hexagon to Man Singh Road on either side of the canal. Meanwhile, sources also said that a plan is in motion to increase the parking spots and replace police barricades with steel-designed structures. 

The part of Centre’s ambitious Central Vista Project, Kartavya Path is a two-kilometer stretch between India Gate and Rashtrapati Bhawan rechristened from Rajpath. It was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in September last year.

Footfall increases to 1.5 lakh on weekends

