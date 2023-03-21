Home Cities Delhi

State-of-the-art government school in Delhi's Khichripur for girls to begin classes soon

The school will have modern facilities such as 76 luxurious rooms, labs, library, sports room and it will ensure world class education to thousands of students in the area.

Published: 21st March 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Atishi inspects the construction work of a Senior Secondary School in Chilla village

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: One more state-of-the-art government school for girls in Khichripur is on the city’s anvil as the Education Minister Atishi inspected the school building on Monday along with the PWD officials and the education department.

The school will have modern facilities such as 76 luxurious rooms, labs, library, sports room and it will ensure world class education to thousands of students in the area. The new 4-storey building is ready and classes will start from the upcoming session. Along with this, Atishi also inspected the construction work of the new academic block at Government Co-Ed Senior Secondary School, Chilla village.

While inspecting the schools, Atishi said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, it is the priority of the Delhi government to ensure quality education for every child in Delhi. As a result 
of the government efforts towards improving education facilities, parents send their children to Delhi government schools with pride and confidence. To preserve this confidence, we are adding various modern facilities in our schools. This will ensure a bright future for children in Delhi.”

While inspecting the school in Chilla Village, Atishi observed the lapses in construction work. Taking swift action on the spot, she ordered  the officials to blacklist the contractor for showing laxity. She also asked the PWD officials to immediately eliminate the flaws in the construction.

 She said that it is the priority of the government to provide world-class education facilities to every child, and no laxity will be tolerated in providing the same.  Giving instructions, she said that a timeline should be prepared for the remaining construction work of the academic block and on the basis of that, the work should be completed in stipulated timelines. She also sought the progress report with a checklist of work from the officials.

 During the inspection of the school located in Khichripur, she instructed the officials that now that the school building is ready, it should be handed over to the education department as soon as possible, so that classes can begin from new session.

Blacklist contractor for showing laxity: Atishi

Atishi also inspected the construction work of the new academic block at Government Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Chilla village. Atishi observed the lapses in construction work. Taking swift action on the spot, she ordered the officials to blacklist the contractor for showing laxity. She also asked the PWD officials to immediately eliminate the flaws in the construction. She said that it is the priority of the government to provide world-class education.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atishi Khichripur school
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp