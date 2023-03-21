State-of-the-art government school in Delhi's Khichripur for girls to begin classes soon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: One more state-of-the-art government school for girls in Khichripur is on the city’s anvil as the Education Minister Atishi inspected the school building on Monday along with the PWD officials and the education department.

The school will have modern facilities such as 76 luxurious rooms, labs, library, sports room and it will ensure world class education to thousands of students in the area. The new 4-storey building is ready and classes will start from the upcoming session. Along with this, Atishi also inspected the construction work of the new academic block at Government Co-Ed Senior Secondary School, Chilla village.

While inspecting the schools, Atishi said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, it is the priority of the Delhi government to ensure quality education for every child in Delhi. As a result

of the government efforts towards improving education facilities, parents send their children to Delhi government schools with pride and confidence. To preserve this confidence, we are adding various modern facilities in our schools. This will ensure a bright future for children in Delhi.”

While inspecting the school in Chilla Village, Atishi observed the lapses in construction work. Taking swift action on the spot, she ordered the officials to blacklist the contractor for showing laxity. She also asked the PWD officials to immediately eliminate the flaws in the construction.

She said that it is the priority of the government to provide world-class education facilities to every child, and no laxity will be tolerated in providing the same. Giving instructions, she said that a timeline should be prepared for the remaining construction work of the academic block and on the basis of that, the work should be completed in stipulated timelines. She also sought the progress report with a checklist of work from the officials.

During the inspection of the school located in Khichripur, she instructed the officials that now that the school building is ready, it should be handed over to the education department as soon as possible, so that classes can begin from new session.

